 
  1. Football
  2. Chesterfield

Chesterfield V Barnet at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

07 December 2017 08:05
Cameron Dawson to make Chesterfield debut when Barnet visit

On-loan goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is expected to make his Chesterfield debut in the bottom-of-the-table clash with Barnet.

Dawson was signed on an emergency deal this week after Joe Anyon suffered a broken arm in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Fleetwood.

Anyon has had an operation this week along with midfielder Jordan Sinnott, who needed surgery to correct an ankle injury sustained recently in training. Both players will be out for between two and three months.

Blues boss Jack Lester is hopeful that Ian Evatt and Jak McCourt will be back in contention but Andy Kellett has a tight hamstring and will be assessed.

Barnet will be without teenage defender Dwight Pascal, who was shown a straight red card on his league debut in last weekend's home defeat by Grimsby.

Midfielder Simeon Akinola, however, is available again following illness.

Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) are both closing in on a return.

Forward Dave Tarpey and Elliott Johnson, though, continue their recovery from respective long-term knee injuries.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.