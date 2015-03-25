Chesterfield V Barnet at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Cameron Dawson to make Chesterfield debut when Barnet visitOn-loan goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is expected to make his Chesterfield debut in the bottom-of-the-table clash with Barnet.Dawson was signed on an emergency deal this week after Joe Anyon suffered a broken arm in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Fleetwood.Anyon has had an operation this week along with midfielder Jordan Sinnott, who needed surgery to correct an ankle injury sustained recently in training. Both players will be out for between two and three months.Blues boss Jack Lester is hopeful that Ian Evatt and Jak McCourt will be back in contention but Andy Kellett has a tight hamstring and will be assessed.Barnet will be without teenage defender Dwight Pascal, who was shown a straight red card on his league debut in last weekend's home defeat by Grimsby.Midfielder Simeon Akinola, however, is available again following illness.Defender Richard Brindley (foot) and midfielder Curtis Weston (knee) are both closing in on a return.Forward Dave Tarpey and Elliott Johnson, though, continue their recovery from respective long-term knee injuries.

Source: PAR

