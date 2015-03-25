 
  1. Football
  2. Chesterfield

Chesterfield V Accrington Stanley at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

14 September 2017 03:58
Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell must make call on Ian Evatt return

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has a decision to make over captain Ian Evatt ahead of Accrington's visit.

The 35-year-old was dropped in a defensive shake-up at Colchester and left out of the travelling squad.

That was as much about sparing him the trip but Caldwell must now decide whether to restore the veteran after an encouraging 1-1 draw.

Diego De Girolamo may have done enough to keep his place ahead of Chris O'Grady, but Connor Dimaio (ankle), Joe Rowley (shoulder) and Jerome Binnom-Williams (ankle) are all injured.

Accrington joint top-scorer Billy Kee is a doubt after sustaining a dead leg in training.

Manager John Coleman will assess the five-goal striker ahead of the game to see whether he will be fit enough to continue his successful partnership with Kayden Jackson.

Midfielder Mekhi McLeod returns from suspension but may have to settle for a place on the bench

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) and defender Ben Richards-Everton (shoulder) are likely to resume full training next week and could return by the end of the month.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.