Chesterfield V Accrington Stanley at Proact Stadium : Match Preview

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell must make call on Ian Evatt returnChesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has a decision to make over captain Ian Evatt ahead of Accrington's visit.The 35-year-old was dropped in a defensive shake-up at Colchester and left out of the travelling squad.That was as much about sparing him the trip but Caldwell must now decide whether to restore the veteran after an encouraging 1-1 draw.Diego De Girolamo may have done enough to keep his place ahead of Chris O'Grady, but Connor Dimaio (ankle), Joe Rowley (shoulder) and Jerome Binnom-Williams (ankle) are all injured.Accrington joint top-scorer Billy Kee is a doubt after sustaining a dead leg in training.Manager John Coleman will assess the five-goal striker ahead of the game to see whether he will be fit enough to continue his successful partnership with Kayden Jackson.Midfielder Mekhi McLeod returns from suspension but may have to settle for a place on the benchGoalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) and defender Ben Richards-Everton (shoulder) are likely to resume full training next week and could return by the end of the month.

Source: PAR

