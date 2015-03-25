 
Chesterfield 2-3 Yeovil - 26-Sep-2017 : Match Report

26 September 2017 10:15
Yeovil edge struggling Chesterfield despite second-half fightback

Chesterfield slumped to their third-straight defeat despite a second-half fightback as they lost 3-2 to Yeovil Town at the Proact Stadium.

The visitors took a two-goal lead but that was cancelled out in the second half before James Bailey's 90th-minute header clinched all three points.

Chesterfield trailed when a long ball found Olufela Olohola, who was given too much space to drive a low shot past Joe Anyon from the edge of the box in the third minute.

Three minutes later, the home side had Zak Jules carried off on a stretcher and Yeovil made it two in the 26th minute when Otis Khan cut in from the left too easily and beat Anyon with a shot from 20 yards.

But Chesterfield were back in it five minutes after the break.

Chris O'Grady whipped in a low cross that Robbie Weir flicked into the bottom corner and then the hosts levelled in the 72nd minute when Dennis scored from 30 yards with a superb lob.

But Yeovil stunned the home side in the final minute when Sam Surridge crossed and Bailey arrived at the back post to head home.

Source: PA

