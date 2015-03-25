 
  1. Football
  2. Chesterfield

Chesterfield 0-2 Cheltenham - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

30 September 2017 05:31
Mohamed Eisa nets twice to condemn new Chesterfield boss Jack Lester to defeat

Jack Lester's first game as Chesterfield manager ended in defeat as Cheltenham won 2-0 at the Proact Stadium to record their first Sky Bet League Two away victory since February.

Mohamed Eisa scored in each half to see off a Chesterfield side who hardly created a clear chance in the game.

There was a three-minute stoppage early on because a leaking sprinkler left surface water on the pitch and Cheltenham almost put the skids under Chesterfield when Kyle Storer's 12th-minute shot was saved by Tommy Lee.

Jordan Flores volleyed wide for the home side who twice went close when Scott Flinders fumbled a corner in the 36th minute before a Flores drive spun off the goalkeeper and looped over.

Chesterfield were opened up in the 44th minute when Jerrell Sellars set up Eisa and the striker scored from the edge of the box.

And Cheltenham scored again in the 69th minute through another classy Eisa finish after substitute Danny Wright headed down a cross.

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.