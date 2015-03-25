 
  1. Football
  2. Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham V West Ham at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

22 August 2017 03:46
Cheltenham could start Kevin Dawson against West Ham

Versatile Irishman Kevin Dawson could make his first Cheltenham start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Dawson joined the Robins from Yeovil in the summer but his debut was delayed following a thigh injury.

But midfielder Dawson, who could operate at wing-back against the Hammers, came on during the second half of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two defeat at Carlisle and made a positive impression.

Cheltenham will have a clean bill of health if on-loan midfielder Jerell Sellars recovers from a knock which has forced him to miss the last two games.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed he is unlikely to risk winger Michail Antonio in the second-round tie.

Antonio underwent a hamstring operation over the summer and made his first start in the Premier League match at Southampton before going off in the second half.

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is suspended after his red card on Saturday and defender Winston Reid (calf) continues to be assessed.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini is back in training after his knee problem, as is striker Andy Carroll (thigh) and Cheikhou Kouyate (knee).

