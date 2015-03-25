Cheltenham V Swindon at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Cheltenham winger Kevin Dawson sidelined against SwindonCheltenham will again be without Kevin Dawson for the visit of Swindon.The winger has missed the last two matches with a knee problem, but a scan this week revealed no serious damage so he should be back soon.Striker Danny Wright will be available despite his midweek red card in the Checkatrade Trophy as suspensions are only served in that competition.Jaanai Gordon (knee) and Jordon Forster (Achilles) are still injured.Swindon will be without goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux for the short trip across the Cotswolds.Vigoroux has been handed a four-game suspension by the Football Association for using foul and abusive language towards the match officials in the wake of Town's 2-1 loss to Coventry last month.The 23-year-old was sent off after the final whistle by referee Charles Breakspear and has been given a lengthy ban, with the club confirming that further internal disciplinary measures would be taken.Manager David Flitcroft is expected to continue with Matty Taylor at left-back in place of the injured Chris Hussey, while new signing Matt Preston impressed with a man-of-the-match display on debut last time out in the win over Cambridge.

Source: PAR

