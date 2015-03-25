 
  1. Football
  2. Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham V Stevenage at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

01 September 2017 10:32
Gary Johnson set to make changes after busy deadline day at Cheltenham

Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson is expected make changes to his side for Saturday's League Two visit of Stevenage after a busy transfer deadline day.

He strengthened his squad with the loan arrivals of Taylor Moore, Joe Morrell and Freddie Hinds from Championship Bristol City.

Experienced goalkeeper Scott Flinders also arrived on a permanent transfer.

Johnson remains without long-term absentee Jordon Forster, owing to an Achilles injury.

Stevenage could hand a debut to new signing Kyle Wootton following his deadline-day loan move from Scunthorpe.

The striker, who has joined Boro until January, has recently had a spell on the sidelines but is now fit and could face a club he had a loan spell with last season.

Charlie Wakefield, the midfielder signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is not yet available as he receives treatment for an injury back with the Premier League club.

Midfielder Dale Gorman misses out through suspension following his sending off at Barnet last week.

Source: PAR

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.