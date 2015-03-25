Cheltenham V Stevenage at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson is expected make changes to his side for Saturday's League Two visit of Stevenage after a busy transfer deadline day.
He strengthened his squad with the loan arrivals of Taylor Moore, Joe Morrell and Freddie Hinds from Championship Bristol City.
Experienced goalkeeper Scott Flinders also arrived on a permanent transfer.
Johnson remains without long-term absentee Jordon Forster, owing to an Achilles injury.
Stevenage could hand a debut to new signing Kyle Wootton following his deadline-day loan move from Scunthorpe.
The striker, who has joined Boro until January, has recently had a spell on the sidelines but is now fit and could face a club he had a loan spell with last season.
Charlie Wakefield, the midfielder signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is not yet available as he receives treatment for an injury back with the Premier League club.
Midfielder Dale Gorman misses out through suspension following his sending off at Barnet last week.
