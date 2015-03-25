Cheltenham V Newport County at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Newport without Mark O'Brien and Joss Labadie for trip to CheltenhamCheltenham boss Gary Johnson is likely to select his starting line-up from an unchanged squad for the home game against Newport.Johnson has no major new injury or suspension worries following his side's home defeat to Yeovil on Boxing Day, while Jerell Sellars returned to the side following injury.Brian Graham, who stepped off the bench against Yeovil after recovering from a hamstring injury, Freddie Hinds and Danny Wright are pushing for recalls.Defender Jordan Cranston (hamstring), forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.Newport are without suspended pair Mark O'Brien and Joss Labadie.Defender O'Brien serves the second game of a three-match ban, while skipper Labadie misses out after being sent off in the final minute of the Boxing Day defeat at Wycombe.Midfielder Sean Rigg is also expected to be sidelined with a hip injury which Exiles manager Mike Flynn says is worse than the club first thought.Marlon Jackson and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are ruled out by hamstring problems.

