Cheltenham V Mansfield at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Cheltenham midfielder Nigel Atangana faces fitness battle to face MansfieldCheltenham midfielder Nigel Atangana faces a race to be fit for Tuesday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield.The former Portsmouth player went off with cramp during the weekend draw at Accrington, with Kyle Storer pressing for a recall if the Frenchman fails a fitness test.Gary Johnson will be without striker Jaanai Gordon, with the 21-year-old sidelined for two months with a knee injury.Jordon Forster is another long-term casualty, but former Chelsea defender Alex Davey could make his debut having not emerged from the bench at the Wham Stadium after signing last week.Mansfield have some players nursing minor knocks as they prepare to travel to Gloucestershire.Stags boss Steve Evans again stopped short of naming the players concerned but it seems he is expecting to have to make a couple of changes on Tuesday night.Evans arguably boasts the strongest squad in the division and he has plenty of options available to him with the likes of Rhys Bennett, Jacob Mellis, Paul Anderson, Will Atkinson, Lee Angol and Omari Sterling-James all ready to come into the team.Joel Byrom has missed two matches with the foot injury he sustained in the goalless draw with Wycombe but it is hoped he will be back in contention some time this week.

Source: PAR

