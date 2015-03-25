 
Cheltenham V Luton at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 04:36
Kevin Dawson missing for Cheltenham's clash with Luton

Cheltenham midfielder Kevin Dawson will miss Saturday's SkyBet League Two game at home to Luton.

Dawson is serving the first of a three-match ban after he was sent off against Maidstone in the FA Cup first round last weekend.

Daniel Wright and Jordan Cranston, however, are available again after they were suspended for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy win over Newport.

Midfielder Nigel Atangana is a doubt with an ankle injury while Jordon Forster (Achilles) and Jaanai Gordon (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Alan McCormack could return for Luton after an 11-game absence.

McCormack has trained all week after a groin injury and a minor hernia operation.

Midfielder Glen Rae is available following a one-match ban, but may not be immediately restored to the starting line-up.

Johnny Mullins (ankle) is the only definite injury absentee.

Source: PAR

