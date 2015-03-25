 
Cheltenham V Lincoln City at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

19 October 2017 07:09
Cheltenham to check on Harry Pell concussion

Harry Pell is a doubt for Cheltenham's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Lincoln.

The midfielder suffered concussion during the midweek loss to Grimsby and will be assessed ahead of Saturday's match.

Midfielder Kyle Storer (calf) also faces a late fitness test after missing the Mariners match, while defender Will Boyle may be absent due to a knee injury sustained during the warm-up on Tuesday.

Forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Lincoln will be without the suspended Michael Bostwick as they look for the win that could propel them into the play-off places.

The midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win at Swindon in midweek and received a one-match ban.

His absence means Elliott Whitehouse is likely to partner Alex Woodyard in central midfielder.

Midweek match-winner Sean Raggett is nursing a dead leg but is expected to be fit while winger Harry Anderson and left-back Sam Habergham could both return to the squad after knee problems.

