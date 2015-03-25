Cheltenham V Grimsby at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Dawson and Hinds set for Robins recallsCheltenham boss Gary Johnson could restore Kevin Dawson and Freddie Hinds to the starting line-up against Grimsby.Both players came off the bench on Saturday after returning to fitness but they could not prevent Cheltenham from suffering their first loss in six Sky Bet League Two games.Johnson reported a couple of knocks following the Port Vale defeat and that could open the door for Dawson and Hinds.Former Chelsea defender Alex Davey is still awaiting his league debut for the Robins, while forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) remain sidelined.Grimsby boss Russell Slade has a minor defensive crisis ahead of the trip to Whaddon Road.Ben Davies (ankle) and Karleigh Osborne (hamstring) both face late fitness tests while a third unnamed player is also a doubt.Slade has improved his options by signing another defender, Reece Hall-Johnson, who has been training with the Mariners since the start of the season.But striker Akwasi Asante will not figure after rejoining former club Solihull Moors on loan until January.

Source: PAR

