Cheltenham V Exeter at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Gary Johnson tempted to shuffle Cheltenham packCheltenham boss Gary Johnson could be tempted to shuffle his pack for the visit of Exeter.Johnson kept an unchanged side for Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and may be forced to freshen up his starting XI.Kevin Dawson came on at half-time against the Hammers and could earn his first start for the club.Johnson has also called for more cutting edge up front and Brian Graham and Dan Holman are waiting in the wings to partner in-form Mohamed Eisa.Exeter will check on defender Jordan Taylor-Moore (hip) and wideman David Wheeler (knee).The pair missed last weekend's 1-0 home win over Lincoln and Taylor-Moore has a better chance of returning than Wheeler, who might be given an extra week to recover.Ryan Harley seems likely to miss out again, but Dean Moxey is back in full training and could be involved for the first time since his summer move from Bolton.Exeter have also been boosted by the recovery of veteran striker Robbie Simpson, who broke an ankle in February but has been an unused substitute for the last two games.

