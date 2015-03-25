Cheltenham V Crewe at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Mo Eisa set for Cheltenham return against CreweCheltenham, who will be wearing a one-off blue strip to raise awareness of the British Lung Foundation, expect to have Mo Eisa available after the striker resumed full training.Striker Brian Graham has been carrying a hamstring problem and also struggling with illness, but could be available to face Crewe.Midfielder Kevin Dawson will be hoping to retain his place in the side having returned from a three-game suspension for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Forest Green.Defender Jordan Cranston is expected to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury, while forward Jaanai Gordon (knee) and defender Jordon Forster (Achilles) are also long-term absentees.Crewe boss David Artell will hope some more of his injured players will be back in contention.Tom Lowery returned from a hamstring injury against Blackburn in the FA Cup last weekend while Michael Raynes (groin) and Zoumana Bakayogo (ankle) are making progress in their recoveries.However, George Ray (back), James Jones (pelvis) and Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) remain long-term absentees.Ray, though, is back running again as he takes the next step in his recovery having not played since fracturing his back on Easter Monday.

Source: PAR

