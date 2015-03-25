Cheltenham V Colchester at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Nigel Atangana back to boost CheltenhamCheltenham could hand a recall to Nigel Atangana against Colchester after he missed Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Newport.The defensive midfielder is back in contention following a groin injury.Jerell Sellars and Jaanai Gordon are also pushing for a return to manager Gary Johnson's starting XI after the pair came off the bench for the second half against the Exiles.Striker Dan Holman remains a doubt owing to a thigh problem.On-loan Charlton striker Brandon Hanlan is in contention to start for Colchester after he came on as a substitute to secure a 1-1 draw at home against Chesterfield on Tuesday night.Cameron James is expected to continue in defence as Frankie Kent remains sidelined by a knee problem.Midfielders Sean Murray (hip) and Doug Loft (calf) are both back in training, but Kyel Reid, who is on loan from Coventry, and Craig Slater continue to be troubled by hip problems and Tariq Issa is nursing an abductor muscle injury.Forward Kurtis Guthrie is stepping up his recovery from a long-term ankle injury, while winger Courtney Senior, midfielder Brennan Dickenson and defender Luke Prosser all continue their rehabilitation from respective knee problems.

Source: PAR

