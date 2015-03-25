Cheltenham V Accrington Stanley at LCI Rail Stadium : Match Preview

Cheltenham could give Elijah Adebayo a debutCheltenham manager Gary Johnson could hand a debut to forward Elijah Adebayo in the Sky Bet League Two clash with high-flying Accrington.Adebayo joined the Robins on a loan deal from Fulham on Tuesday and is expected to go straight into Johnson's squad.Fellow forward Sanmi Odelusi is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to claim a debut goal against former club Colchester last weekend.Midfielder Harry Pell, who has not featured since Boxing Day, remains sidelined with injury, along with long-term absentees Jordan Cranston (hamstring), Jordon Forster (Achilles) and Jaanai Gordon (knee).Offrande Zanzala and Akeel Francis could make their Accrington bows after joining the club on Thursday.The two forwards have arrived on deals running to the end of the season, Zanzala coming in on loan from Derby and Francis being signed on a free transfer, having left Rotherham.It remains to be seen what involvement, if any, there is for Janoi Donacien, with boss John Coleman having said the defender was taken off "as a precaution" in last weekend's 4-0 win over Chesterfield after taking a knock on the ankle.Seamus Conneely (groin) and Erico Sousa (ankle) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

