Cheltenham 2-1 Swindon - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Danny Wright's late goal gives Cheltenham the points against SwindonCheltenham clinched a 2-1 victory over Swindon thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Danny Wright.The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when Harry Pell broke down the right wing before crossing for Brian Graham to slot home from close range.Swindon were deservedly level eight minutes into the second half when Matt Taylor's free-kick found the head of centre-half Matt Preston to nod home his first goal for the club.A minute later Cheltenham's Joe Morrell was adjudged to have been brought down by James Dunne inside the box. Substitute Wright stepped up to take the spot-kick with his first touch of the game, only to be denied by debutant Reice Charles-Cook in the Swindon goal.Then, in the fourth minute of time added on, a Morrell free-kick was flicked on by Pell for striker Wright to rifle home the winner.

