Cheltenham 2-1 Swindon - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Cheltenham clinched a 2-1 victory over Swindon thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Danny Wright.
The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when Harry Pell broke down the right wing before crossing for Brian Graham to slot home from close range.
Swindon were deservedly level eight minutes into the second half when Matt Taylor's free-kick found the head of centre-half Matt Preston to nod home his first goal for the club.
A minute later Cheltenham's Joe Morrell was adjudged to have been brought down by James Dunne inside the box. Substitute Wright stepped up to take the spot-kick with his first touch of the game, only to be denied by debutant Reice Charles-Cook in the Swindon goal.
Then, in the fourth minute of time added on, a Morrell free-kick was flicked on by Pell for striker Wright to rifle home the winner.
