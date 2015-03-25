Cheltenham 1-0 Lincoln City - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Cheltenham beat Lincoln 1-0 thanks to Danny Wright's first-half strike.
Wright struck in the 30th minute with a calm finish into the bottom-left corner after Brian Graham flicked on Taylor Moore's throw-in.
The win sees Cheltenham rise two places to 14th in the Sky Bet League Two table, while Lincoln sit 10th after seeing their five-match unbeaten run ended at Whaddon Road.
Cheltenham started the stronger with the wind behind them, controlling the ball well in the early stages.
But Lincoln came back into the game well, Billy Knott with their first shot which flew over Scott Flinders' goal.
Flinders' two saves in the second half kept his side in the game, denying Matt Green and Jordan Maguire-Drew.
Kevin Dawson and Mo Eisa were both close to adding a late second for Cheltenham, who defended solidly in the second period to bounce back from successive defeats.
Source: PA