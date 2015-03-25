Chelsea winger Pedro suffers 'multiple fractures' in facial injury

Antonio Conte has revealed the injury suffered by Pedro in Chelsea's pre-season friendly victory over Arsenal is more serious than he thought.

The 29-year-old was taken off in the first half of the 3-0 win in Beijing after a heavy collision with goalkeeper David Ospina, with the club later announcing that he stayed the night in hospital having sustained a concussion and facial injuries.

And Blues boss Conte - speaking to the media in Singapore ahead of Chelsea's clash with German champions Bayern Munich - confirmed that the Spain international has suffered multiple fractures.

But Pedro, who returned home after sustaining the injury, is expected to be back in training with a mask in 10 days.

Chelsea wrote on their official Twitter account: "Conte says Pedro's injury was more serious than he thought.

"He has multiple fractures but with a mask he should train in 10 days."

Conte also said he plans to bring on new signing Alvaro Morata at some stage against Bayern on Tuesday.

