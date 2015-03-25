 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea winger Pedro suffers 'multiple fractures' in facial injury

24 July 2017 11:23

Antonio Conte has revealed the injury suffered by Pedro in Chelsea's pre-season friendly victory over Arsenal is more serious than he thought.

The 29-year-old was taken off in the first half of the 3-0 win in Beijing after a heavy collision with goalkeeper David Ospina, with the club later announcing that he stayed the night in hospital having sustained a concussion and facial injuries.

And Blues boss Conte - speaking to the media in Singapore ahead of Chelsea's clash with German champions Bayern Munich - confirmed that the Spain international has suffered multiple fractures.

But Pedro, who returned home after sustaining the injury, is expected to be back in training with a mask in 10 days.

Chelsea wrote on their official Twitter account: "Conte says Pedro's injury was more serious than he thought.

"He has multiple fractures but with a mask he should train in 10 days."

Conte also said he plans to bring on new signing Alvaro Morata at some stage against Bayern on Tuesday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.