 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea wait to discover how long fractured ankle will sideline Eden Hazard for

05 June 2017 12:54

Chelsea are waiting to discover if Eden Hazard will be fit for the start of next season after he fractured his right ankle.

The playmaker sustained the injury in training with Belgium on Sunday.

A tweet from his national team read : "Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia."

No timeframe has been put on the injury - although he will miss Belgium's international against the Czech Republic on Monday and a World Cup qualifying match in Estonia on Friday.

However, it may impact on Chelsea - for whom Hazard was back to his best last season as they won the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

The 2017/18 campaign starts in less than 10 weeks on August 12 - but three weeks before that there are pre-season games against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore from July 22-29, then the Community Shield against the Gunners on August 6.

Earlier on Sunday the Hazard had said he would be happy to stay at Stamford Bridge - but admitted an approach from Real Madrid would be considered.

Asked if he would like to see an offer, the 26-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, told the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper: ''Of course, that's all.

"We all dream. It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea.

''I think I can stay with Chelsea for many years, but it's not something I'm thinking about right now. We'll see.

''Previously we talked about PSG (Paris St Germain), now about (Real) Madrid, next year it will be a different club.

''In football you never know, but at the moment it's not in my mind. I'm a Chelsea player, I have another contract for three years. We'll see."

Asked if he watched Real's Champions League win against Juventus, Hazard continued: ''Yes, but if I ever wanted to go to Real, I could get there (and be) on the bench. I want the best solution for myself.''

On Chelsea's campaign, he added: ''We had a great season with Conte. We want to continue this season, now that we also play Champions League.

''We know it's hard to conquer two titles in England, but we're going to try it. It's a pleasure to work with Conte.''

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.