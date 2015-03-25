Chelsea V Watford at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Chelsea duo David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko doubtful to face WatfordDavid Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko are Chelsea's latest injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.Defender Luiz (calf) and midfielder Bakayoko (groin) suffered knocks against Roma and head coach Antonio Conte says he has "many doubts" to face the Hornets.Midfielders Danny Drinkwater (calf) and N'Golo Kante (hamstring) are out along with right wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring).Watford must again do without defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) for the clash.The Hornets have no fresh injury problems from last weekend's win over Arsenal, where captain Troy Deeney again started on the bench.Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and defender Craig Cathcart both continue their recovery from knee problems, along with forwards Isaac Success and Mauro Zarate.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker