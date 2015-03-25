 
Chelsea V Watford at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

20 October 2017 05:57
Chelsea duo David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko doubtful to face Watford

David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko are Chelsea's latest injury concerns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Defender Luiz (calf) and midfielder Bakayoko (groin) suffered knocks against Roma and head coach Antonio Conte says he has "many doubts" to face the Hornets.

Midfielders Danny Drinkwater (calf) and N'Golo Kante (hamstring) are out along with right wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring).

Watford must again do without defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) for the clash.

The Hornets have no fresh injury problems from last weekend's win over Arsenal, where captain Troy Deeney again started on the bench.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and defender Craig Cathcart both continue their recovery from knee problems, along with forwards Isaac Success and Mauro Zarate.

Source: PAR

