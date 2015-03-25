Chelsea V Swansea at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Defender David Luiz is out of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Swansea on Wednesday with a knee injury.
Luiz lost his place to Andreas Christensen and was an unused substitute in last Saturday's draw at Liverpool, with the full extent of his injury yet to be known.
Right wing-back Victor Moses could start as Antonio Conte contemplates rotating his options, while striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (undisclosed) are out.
Swansea are without Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge as the on-loan striker cannot play against his parent club.
Federico Fernandez remains in his native Argentina following the death of his father and Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn will continue to deputise.
Kyle Bartley (knee ligaments) remains out with Swansea boss Paul Clement short on defensive options.
Source: PAR