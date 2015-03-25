Chelsea V Stoke at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Chelsea will remain without David Luiz and Charly Musonda on Saturday when they host Stoke.
Luiz is struggling with a knee problem while Musonda has a groin injury.
Both are nevertheless expected to be fit for the FA Cup trip to Norwich next weekend.
Stoke boss Mark Hughes has a defensive crisis to solve with Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma all out.
Shawcross (calf) was forced off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and is out for at least two weeks, while Martins Indi (groin) is sidelined for a similar period.
Zouma is ineligible against his parent club, while Glen Johnson (knee) is also unavailable but full-back Erik Pieters could feature.
Source: PAR