 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea V Stoke at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

29 December 2017 02:54
David Luiz and Charly Musonda sidelined for Chelsea

Chelsea will remain without David Luiz and Charly Musonda on Saturday when they host Stoke.

Luiz is struggling with a knee problem while Musonda has a groin injury.

Both are nevertheless expected to be fit for the FA Cup trip to Norwich next weekend.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has a defensive crisis to solve with Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma all out.

Shawcross (calf) was forced off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and is out for at least two weeks, while Martins Indi (groin) is sidelined for a similar period.

Zouma is ineligible against his parent club, while Glen Johnson (knee) is also unavailable but full-back Erik Pieters could feature.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.