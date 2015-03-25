Chelsea V Southampton at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Alvaro Morata is available again when Chelsea play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Striker Morata missed the Blues' win at Huddersfield on Tuesday through fatigue and with a back problem.
Defender David Luiz is continuing his rehabilitation from inflammation on his knee and remains out.
Meanwhile, Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash.
Cedric Soares came through unscathed against Leicester on Wednesday after returning from a hamstring injury and is likely to keep his place.
However, Pellegrino has suggested he will make changes as Saints look to bounce back from their humiliating 4-1 defeat to the Foxes.
Source: PAR