Chelsea V Nottm Forest at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

19 September 2017 05:36
Eden Hazard to make Chelsea return against Nottingham Forest

Eden Hazard will start for Chelsea for the first time this season in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Nottingham Forest.

The Belgium playmaker suffered a broken ankle in June and has made three substitute appearances for the Blues in the last 10 days.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said: "For Eden now is the right moment to start the game and to try to play the whole game."

Hazard recently said Conte improved him within a week of his appointment in a comment which many interpreted as a slight on Jose Mourinho, rather than praise for Chelsea's Italian boss.

Conte wants all his players to improve and says Hazard can get even better.

"He can continue to improve a lot in his career and to become one of the best," Conte said.

Conte is likely to rotate his options for the League Cup clash and has with some enforced absences.

David Luiz is suspended for the first of three games after his dismissal against Arsenal and will also be absent from the Premier League games with Stoke and Manchester City.

Pedro is a major doubt with a leg injury, having played at the start of the season in a protective face mask and also recently recovered from an ankle injury.

Two of the young players likely to be given an opportunity against Forest, perhaps from the start, are Kenedy and Charly Musonda.

Forest, who lost at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup in both 2000 and 2007, will run out having won only once in four league outings since booking their trip with a 3-2 extra-time victory at Newcastle in the second round.

Forest manager Mark Warburton will make one enforced change as Liam Bridcutt has already played for Leeds in the competition and is likely to shuffle his squad.

"Liam Bridcutt is cup tied, but Ben Osborn is a very talented player and we have (Andreas) Bouchalakis, we have (Kieran) Dowell, we have (Zach) Clough and a number of other players who can step in," Warburton told a press conference.

"I am delighted with that, but we are playing a world class team and we need to deliver as positive a performance as we can."

Source: PAR

