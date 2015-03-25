 
Chelsea V Newcastle at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

01 December 2017 02:38
David Luiz still missing for Chelsea

Chelsea are again without defender David Luiz for Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Luiz has a knee injury, while forward Charly Musonda also has a knee problem, so neither are available as Blues boss Antonio Conte prepares to rotate his options once more.

Striker Michy Batshuayi and the left-sided Kenedy have returned to training, but may not yet be in the squad.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has no fresh injury problems.

Defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Christian Atsu (groin) are closing in on returns, but will not feature this weekend.

Benitez made five changes for Tuesday night's 2-2 fightback draw at West Brom with Karl Darlow, Chancel Mbemba, Isaac Hayden, Mikel Merino and Ayoze Perez replacing Rob Elliot, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Dwight Gayle, but was coy when asked if he would shuffle his pack once again.

