Chelsea V Leicester at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Chelsea at full strength for Leicester meetingChelsea are expected to field a full-strength side for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester.Captain Gary Cahill was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg with Arsenal and could return in defence.Ross Barkley is expected to be fit to make his debut following a hamstring injury in Chelsea's FA Cup third round replay with Norwich next Wednesday.Jamie Vardy is fit again after missing Leicester's FA Cup trip to his former club Fleetwood.The striker will travel to Stamford Bridge after recovering from the groin injury which made him sit out the goalless draw at Highbury Stadium last Saturday.Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson (both hamstring) and Robert Huth (ankle) are out but Christian Fuchs (illness) and Vicente Iborra (hamstring) are fit.

