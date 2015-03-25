Chelsea V Brighton at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Morata set to return to Chelsea side following suspensionChelsea will welcome Alvaro Morata back to their squad for the visit of Brighton.The Spaniard, the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals, served a one-game ban against Everton having accrued five yellow cards and he will be expected to slot straight back into the team.Cesc Fabregas and Davide Zappacosta could feature if Antonio Conte opts to make changes but David Luiz (knee) and Charly Musonda (groin) are still absent.Brighton will welcome back defender Shane Duffy from suspension.The Republic of Ireland international has completed a one-game ban after collecting five yellow cards and could return in place of Connor Goldson, who deputised for him during Saturday's victory over Watford.On-loan forward Izzy Brown will be unavailable to feature against his parent club, while midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) remains out.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker