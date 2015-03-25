Chelsea V Brighton at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Chelsea will welcome Alvaro Morata back to their squad for the visit of Brighton.
The Spaniard, the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals, served a one-game ban against Everton having accrued five yellow cards and he will be expected to slot straight back into the team.
Cesc Fabregas and Davide Zappacosta could feature if Antonio Conte opts to make changes but David Luiz (knee) and Charly Musonda (groin) are still absent.
Brighton will welcome back defender Shane Duffy from suspension.
The Republic of Ireland international has completed a one-game ban after collecting five yellow cards and could return in place of Connor Goldson, who deputised for him during Saturday's victory over Watford.
On-loan forward Izzy Brown will be unavailable to feature against his parent club, while midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) remains out.
Source: PAR