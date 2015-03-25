Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

The draw resumes a rivalry which has been on hold since t he two teams met in the semi-final of the 2011-12 competition, Chelsea winning that tie en route to lifting the trophy in Munich.

They had been frequent opponents in the years leading up to that and here, Press Association Sport looks back over their head-to-head record and the associated facts and figures.

All-time record

Chelsea have won five, drawn five and lost five of their all-time meetings with Barca - 12 matches in the Champions League and three in the 1965-66 Fairs Cup.



Barca hold the edge in goals scored, 25 to 20.



The teams have met on five previous occasions in two-legged knockout ties in the Champions League, with Barcelona progressing three times and Chelsea twice.



History suggests home advantage will be crucial - Barca have only won once at Stamford Bridge, in 2006, while Chelsea have never won an away game against the Catalan giants.



Chelsea on a roll - or are they?

The Blues are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Barca, with two wins and five draws.



However, they have lost two knock-out ties in that time. They were beaten on away goals in 2008-09, after drawing 0-0 at the Nou Camp and 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, and on aggregate in 2005-06 - the seven-match run starts from the drawn second leg of that last-16 tie, with Barca having won the first leg 2-1.



Chelsea did have that aggregate win in 2012 and also took four points off Barca in the 2006-07 group stage, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 2-2 in Catalonia.



Frustration for Messi

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has never scored in eight career meetings with Chelsea - the most games he has played against any one opponent without finding the net.



The Argentina star missed a penalty in the semi-final second leg in 2012, while he was thwarted by a superb display from stand-in Chelsea keeper Hilario in 2006.



Source: PA

