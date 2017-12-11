Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Here Press Association Sport looks at previous Champions League meetings between the sides.

Blues battle through adversity – 2011/12 semi-finals (Chelsea won 3-2 on aggregate)

Fernando Torres scored a crucial late goal for Chelsea in the Nou Camp (Stephen Pond/Empics)

Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, inflicting Barca’s first Champions League loss of the season with a goal from Didier Drogba, before a great escape at the Nou Camp earned a 2-2 draw and progression to the final. The Blues, led by caretaker boss Roberto Di Matteo, survived after the sending off of captain John Terry in between goals from Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta. Ramires’ exquisite chip and Fernando Torres’ stoppage-time strike sent Chelsea to the final where they won the trophy with a penalty shootout defeat of Bayern Munich.

Anger at official after Barca late show – 2008/09 semi-finals (1-1 on aggregate, Barcelona won on away goals)

Chelsea were unhappy with referee Tom Henning Ovrebo’s performance (Rebecca Naden/PA)

After a goalless draw at the Nou Camp under Guus Hiddink, the caretaker boss, Chelsea were slight favourites until being undone by Iniesta’s last-gasp goal and a series of decisions by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo. A stunning first-half volley from Michael Essien looked to have earned Chelsea victory and set up a repeat of the 2008 final against Manchester United. But Iniesta sent Barca delirious and, at the final whistle, Chelsea players confronted Ovrebo, who had waved away at least four penalty appeals. The scenes descended into anger when Drogba emerged from the tunnel to confront the Norwegian official.

Group-stage reunion – 2006/07 group stage (Chelsea 1 Barcelona 0; Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2)

Tough draw, but great draw. Every big player wants the challenge of these type of games. @chelseafc @fcbarcelona @uefachamplonsleague A post shared by Frank Lampard (@franklampard) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:13am PST

Barca had beaten Chelsea in the previous season’s Champions League and the teams were reunited in the group stage. Drogba scored at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat the European champions 1-0, with stand-in goalkeeper Henrique Hilario performing heroics. A Drogba goal was decisive at the Nou Camp, too, as his strike in the third minute of stoppage time earned a draw. Chelsea old boy Eidur Gudjohnsen had given Barca a 2-1 lead after Frank Lampard levelled with a delightful chip following Deco’s opener.

Ronaldinho rocket wins it – 2005/06 last-16 (Barcelona won 3-2 on aggregate)

Ronaldinho was on form for Barcelona in 2006 (Adam Davy/Empics)

Samuel Eto’o’s effort gave Barcelona a 2-1 away win, after own goals by Thiago Motta and Terry, before Ronaldinho sent Jose Mourinho’s side spinning out of Europe at the Nou Camp. Barca gained the revenge they had craved for a year when the Brazilian struck 12 minutes from time, rendering Frank Lampard’s stoppage-time penalty mere consolation in the 1-1 draw in Catalonia.

Towering Terry leaves Barca singing Blues – 2004/05 last-16 (Chelsea won 5-4 on aggregate)

Champions League draw bringing back some great memories @chelseafc ⚽️ Chelsea Vs Barcelona 💙 A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Chelsea trailed 2-1 after the first leg at the Nou Camp, but rallied in a dramatic second at Stamford Bridge to reach the quarter-finals. The Blues led 4-2 on aggregate at one stage, before Ronaldinho inspired Barca back into the game with a penalty and then a magical strike which took the Spanish side ahead on away goals before half-time. But Terry had the final say with 14 minutes remaining. Angry recriminations saw Barca players and officials shepherded down the tunnel. Mourinho allegedly used a laundry basket to get round a UEFA stadium ban – imposed following the Barca bout – in the next round against Bayern Munich.

Barca bounce back to beat Blues – 1999/2000 quarter-finals (Barcelona won 6-4 on aggregate)

Luis Figo scores Barcelona’s second goal (matthew Ashton/Empics)

The Blues took a 3-1 first-leg lead, but Barcelona responded to win the second 5-1 and advance to the semi-finals. Chelsea were heading through with just seven minutes of normal time remaining, but Barca rallied to send the game into extra time. And goals from Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert in the additional 30 minutes earned Barca victory.

Source: By Press Association Sport Staff

