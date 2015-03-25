Chelsea V Arsenal at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Eden Hazard has shaken off a calf complaint in time for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal.
The Belgium forward is expected to feature having continued to train fully, with Chelsea likely to field a strong line-up.
The Blues have no other injury concerns for the game.
Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi will undergo late fitness tests for Arsenal.
Xhaka (groin) and Mustafi (knock) are close to recovering but both players only have an outside chance of playing at Stamford Bridge.
Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle), however, all remain sidelined.
