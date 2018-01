Chelsea V Arsenal at Stamford Bridge : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Eden Hazard fit for Chelsea's cup clash with ArsenalEden Hazard has shaken off a calf complaint in time for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal.The Belgium forward is expected to feature having continued to train fully, with Chelsea likely to field a strong line-up.The Blues have no other injury concerns for the game.Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi will undergo late fitness tests for Arsenal.Xhaka (groin) and Mustafi (knock) are close to recovering but both players only have an outside chance of playing at Stamford Bridge.Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle), however, all remain sidelined.

