Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions. The Daily Telegraph reports that there have been positive conversations between the Italian head coach and club officials despite claims emerging from Conte's homeland that he was considering his future due to unhappiness over Chelsea's transfer strategy and a desire to have greater power at Stamford Bridge.

DANI ALVES has told Juventus he wants to leave amid interest from Manchester City, according to the Guardian. The Brazilian defender is reportedly keen to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Barcelona. Alves' agent had a meeting with Juve on Monday and made the club aware of his client's desire to move on and he is waiting for permission from the Italian champions to begin talks with City.

Barcelona will re-sign GERARD DEULOFEU from Everton, according to the Daily Mail. The Spanish winger enjoyed a productive loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season and Barca are now preparing a £10.5million bid to return him to the Nou Camp.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has told Sky Sport Italia that there have been no approaches from Manchester United or Paris St Germain for in-demand striker ANDREA BELOTTI. The young Italy international scored 26 Serie A goals in 2016-17 but Cairo said: "I've not had any contact from anyone. Not from PSG, Manchester United or AC Milan. He's under contract until 2021 and that means he has to stick with us."

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United future may be the subject of debate but talkSPORT believe he is determined to prolong his career at Old Trafford after returning to training ahead of schedule. The 31-year-old captain has found playing time restricted under Jose Mourinho and his status with England has also declined.

Mohamed Salah will leave Cairo on Tuesdsay at 4:50 LOCAL on Egypt Air flight NO. (MS 779) to Arrive in London. His ticket is 1st class #LFC — indykaila News (@indykaila) June 19, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: David Silva has made a huge decision on his Man City future https://t.co/Q9VQUp51dG pic.twitter.com/3YnsXZPwiD — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) June 20, 2017

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is disappointed with the quality of the current Bayern Munich squad, according to his agent Maik Barthel, sparking talk of a possible exit from the Allianz Arena and putting big European clubs on high alert.

WILLY CABALLERO could remain in the Premier League following his Manchester City departure after all as champions Chelsea are considering signing him as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, reports Marca.

NELSON SEMEDO looks set to join Benfica team-mate Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, with Manchester United reported to have bid 35 million euros for the 23-year-old right-back.

