 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

20 June 2017 07:24

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions. The Daily Telegraph reports that there have been positive conversations between the Italian head coach and club officials despite claims emerging from Conte's homeland that he was considering his future due to unhappiness over Chelsea's transfer strategy and a desire to have greater power at Stamford Bridge.

DANI ALVES has told Juventus he wants to leave amid interest from Manchester City, according to the Guardian. The Brazilian defender is reportedly keen to reunite with Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Barcelona. Alves' agent had a meeting with Juve on Monday and made the club aware of his client's desire to move on and he is waiting for permission from the Italian champions to begin talks with City.

Barcelona will re-sign GERARD DEULOFEU from Everton, according to the Daily Mail. The Spanish winger enjoyed a productive loan spell at AC Milan in the second half of last season and Barca are now preparing a £10.5million bid to return him to the Nou Camp.

Torino president Urbano Cairo has told Sky Sport Italia that there have been no approaches from Manchester United or Paris St Germain for in-demand striker ANDREA BELOTTI. The young Italy international scored 26 Serie A goals in 2016-17 but Cairo said: "I've not had any contact from anyone. Not from PSG, Manchester United or AC Milan. He's under contract until 2021 and that means he has to stick with us."

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United future may be the subject of debate but talkSPORT believe he is determined to prolong his career at Old Trafford after returning to training ahead of schedule. The 31-year-old captain has found playing time restricted under Jose Mourinho and his status with England has also declined.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is disappointed with the quality of the current Bayern Munich squad, according to his agent Maik Barthel, sparking talk of a possible exit from the Allianz Arena and putting big European clubs on high alert.

WILLY CABALLERO could remain in the Premier League following his Manchester City departure after all as champions Chelsea are considering signing him as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, reports Marca.

NELSON SEMEDO looks set to join Benfica team-mate Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford, with Manchester United reported to have bid 35 million euros for the 23-year-old right-back.

Source: PA

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a