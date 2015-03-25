 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea ready to halt Morata pursuit, United hoping to tie up Perisic move

18 July 2017 09:39

Chelsea's search for a striker looks set to hit more problems, with the Daily Star reporting that they are ready to pull the plug on their pursuit of ALVARO MORATA.

The Blues appeared ready to pay £63million for the Real Madrid player, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have had second thoughts, leaving AC Milan as frontrunners for his signature.

Manchester United are enjoying a much better time of it in the transfer market and hope to tie up a £44million deal for Inter Milan's IVAN PERISIC, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Perisic is thought to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and hopes to get the deal done in time to join up with United for their tour of the United States.

Jose Mourinho looks like missing out on Tottenham's ERIC DIER but could be ready for one last-ditch attempt to get their man.

Spurs are holding firm in their desire to keep the England international, but the Daily Mirror claim that they are lining up a final offer of £60million.

The Sun are reporting that Crystal Palace are trying to sign Arsenal midfielder JACK WILSHERE on loan.

The Selhurst Park club are also closing in on Ajax defender JAIRO RIEDEWALD, who will cost around £8million, according to the Evening Standard.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GONZALO HUGUAIN: Chelsea have had an £88million offer rejected for the Juventus striker, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC: The Sun are reporting that the Swedish striker could be set for a return to Old Trafford when he is fit, after enrolling his sons into their youth academy.

NEYMAR: Despite speculation linking the Brazilian with a move away from Barcelona, the Daily Mail says no club is prepared to meet his £195million release clause.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.