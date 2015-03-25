Chelsea move up to second with emphatic win over Liverpool

Chelsea moved up to second in the Women's Super League Spring Series table with an emphatic 7-0 win over leaders Liverpool.

Seven different names were on the score-sheet for the Blues in their last match at Wheatsheaf Park , with Gilly Flaherty glancing in the opener after just three minutes.

A quick-fire double just before the break from Fran Kirby and Ji So-yun put the home side firmly in command and it was one-way traffic after the break.

Norwegian Maren Mjelde slotted in a fourth, Karen Carney added the fifth with a fine solo goal, substitute Erin Cuthbert slammed in a sixth and Drew Spence tapped home to seal a thumping victory.

The Blues are now favourites for the title, with Liverpool leading the table by one point but with just one game remaining.

Chelsea have two matches to play at Bristol City and Birmingham and will be crowned champions if they win both as third-placed Manchester City - who lost a league game for the first time since 2015 at Arsenal - have a hugely inferior goal difference.

Jordan Nobbs' fine second-half free-kick was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Gunners against Nick Cushing's side and leave them with an outside chance of snatching the title.

Elsewhere, Reading recovered from Charlie Wellings' first-minute strike and the dismissal of Jo Potter to snatch a 1-1 draw against Birmingham, with Lauren Bruton equalising in the 64th minute.

And Sunderland moved up to fifth with a 2-1 win at Yeovil, with Lucy Staniforth and Stephanie Bannon the goalscorers.

Source: PA

