Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The midfielder becomes new Eagles manager Frank de Boer's first signing at Selhurst Park after completing the move on Wednesday.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," Loftus-Cheek told Palace's official site.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is a good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.