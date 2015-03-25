Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The Everton frontman, who left Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal in 2014, is reportedly at the top of manager Antonio Conte's shopping list, ahead of Real Madrid ace ALVARO MORATA.

Conte is hoping to keep DIEGO COSTA at the club, with the Sun claiming he has pleaded with the board to tie the striker down to a new deal.

There could be another high-profile departure from Goodison Park, as the Sun reports the Toffees are willing to offload ROSS BARKLEY.

Ajax skipper DAVY KLAASSEN and Swansea star GYLFI SIGURDSSON are potential replacements in the eyes of Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

Manchester United will listen to offers for England defender CHRIS SMALLING, according to ESPN.

United manager Jose Mourinho is searching for a replacement and the Daily Star claims Real Madrid's RAPHAEL VARANE and Brazil international MARQUINHOS, who plays for Paris St Germain, are potential targets.

Former United defender MICHAEL KEANE could be an expensive option to bolster the club's defence, with the Sun reporting Sean Dyche has warned that Burnley are prepared to play hardball even though it would risk the England international leaving on a free next summer.

The Daily Mirror reports that SLAVEN BILIC will remain as West Ham boss following a positive meeting with the club's board.

The Croatian hopes to be busy in the transfer market, with Manchester City duo PABLO ZABALETA and KELECHI IHEANACHO and Liverpool striker DANIEL STURRIDGE among those linked with a move to the London Stadium.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

Everton will only sell Lukaku this summer if they receive a bid in excess of £100MILLION https://t.co/Y68gyOdFVd pic.twitter.com/4ljKLPk7Z8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 22, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KYLE WALKER: The Tottenham full-back is in demand, with the Sun claiming Chelsea and Bayern Munich have joined the hunt for the England international.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN: The Atletico Madrid forward told a French TV show a move to Manchester United was "possible" and that he would "know more in the next two weeks".

JERMAIN DEFOE: The Sunderland striker is reportedly in talks with Bournemouth as he looks to remain in the Premier League next season.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.