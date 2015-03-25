 
Chelsea interested in midfield quartet, promoted Newcastle keen on Arsenal forward

01 August 2017 09:12

Chelsea are interested in Leicester midfielder DANNY DRINKWATER, according to the Daily Mail, who report that the England international is on a list which also includes Bayern Munich's RENATO SANCHES, Arsenal's ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN and Everton's ROSS BARKLEY.

The Daily Mirror say Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Tottenham, who are not willing to pay the £120,000-a-week wages the 23-year-old England midfielder turned down at Goodison Park.

The Evening Standard claim Newcastle have entered the chase for LUCAS PEREZ but are as yet not ready to match Arsenal's £13.4million valuation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NEYMAR: Paris St Germain are so confident of signing the Brazilian they are already planning how to unveil him, according to ESPN.

THOMAS VERMAELEN: Sky Sports claim West Brom are interested in the 31-year-old former Arsenal centre-back, who has spent three injury-blighted years at Barcelona.

MASSADIO HAIDARA: French left-back is the latest Newcastle player to be told to find a new club, and is in talks to join Ligue 1 St Etienne - according to the Chronicle.

