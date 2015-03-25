Chelsea interested in midfield quartet, promoted Newcastle keen on Arsenal forward

Chelsea are interested in Leicester midfielder DANNY DRINKWATER, according to the Daily Mail, who report that the England international is on a list which also includes Bayern Munich's RENATO SANCHES, Arsenal's ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN and Everton's ROSS BARKLEY.

The Daily Mirror say Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Tottenham, who are not willing to pay the £120,000-a-week wages the 23-year-old England midfielder turned down at Goodison Park.

The Evening Standard claim Newcastle have entered the chase for LUCAS PEREZ but are as yet not ready to match Arsenal's £13.4million valuation.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

BREAKING NEWS: Watford agree deal to buy Brazilian forward Richarlison from Fluminense for £13m, according to Sky sources. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 31, 2017

Newcastle risk missing out on £17.5million Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris https://t.co/HktrymiPVF — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) July 31, 2017

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona could make a shock move for Mesut Ozil. https://t.co/yaYxs03uZY pic.twitter.com/NYtSVYAtYw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NEYMAR: Paris St Germain are so confident of signing the Brazilian they are already planning how to unveil him, according to ESPN.

THOMAS VERMAELEN: Sky Sports claim West Brom are interested in the 31-year-old former Arsenal centre-back, who has spent three injury-blighted years at Barcelona.

MASSADIO HAIDARA: French left-back is the latest Newcastle player to be told to find a new club, and is in talks to join Ligue 1 St Etienne - according to the Chronicle.

Source: PA

