 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea in pole position to sign Bundesliga ace, Hazard commits to Blues for another year

13 July 2017 09:13

Chelsea are favourites to sign PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, claims the Daily Mail, after Tianjin Quanjin pulled out of a move for the Gabon forward, although AC Milan remain interested. The Mirror reports that Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for Arsenal's OLIVIER GIROUD as a replacement for Aubameyang.

Remaining with Chelsea, the Daily Express reports that EDEN HAZARD has contacted Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to tell him he will be remaining at Stamford Bridge for at least one more season.

The Daily Telegraph says that Leicester are planning a clear out of last summer's transfer failures, with ISLAM SLIMANI, AHMED MUSA, NAMPALYS MENDY and BARTOSZ KAPUSTKA all set to follow Ron-Robert Zieler in leaving the Foxes. The paper reports that Musa has attracted interest from the Premier League and abroad, while Bordeaux are pursuing Mendy.

Real Madrid have given up on their attempts to sign Manchester United goalkeeper DAVID DE GEA, and will now turn their attention to Athletic Bilbao's KEPA ARRIZABALAGA, according to the Daily Star.

Online/social round-up

Players to watch

NATHANIEL CHALOBAH: The England Under-21 midfielder is wanted by Swansea and Watford, according to the Sun, with Chelsea ready to listen to offers of Â£5million.

DANILO: The Mirror reports that Chelsea and Juventus are both keen on the Real Madrid full-back.

THOMAS LEMAR: Arsenal are preparing a £45million raid for the Monaco winger, reports the Daily Mail.

Source: PA

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Feature 10 things you should know about Johanna Konta

10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.