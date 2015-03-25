 
Chelsea determined to catch their Fox

16 August 2017 05:49
Chelsea are preparing an increased £25m bid for Danny Drinkwater, but Leicester are holding out for £40m.

Several newspapers are claiming that the Blues are desparate to strengthen their midfield after Nemanja Matic’s departure to Manchester United and Cesc Fabregas’ suspension.

But the 27-year-old has four years remaining on his Leicester contract and the Foxes are in no rush to sell and quite happy to hold out for their full price.

It's likely to take a further bid for Antonio Conte to prise him away.

