Chelsea defender Zouma seals Stoke loan switch

Stoke have signed Kurt Zouma on a season-long from Chelsea, who have tied the France international to a new six-year contract.

The 22-year-old centre-half has made 71 appearances for the Blues since joining from St Etienne in 2014, but suffered a serious knee injury in February 2016, halting his progress.

He was restricted to 13 appearances for the first team last season and the arrival of Antonio Rudiger has increased competition at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea said in a statement: " Kurt Zouma has signed a new six-year contract and will spend the 2017/18 season on loan at Stoke City."

Source: PA

