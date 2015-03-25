 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Chelsea defender Zouma seals Stoke loan switch

21 July 2017 02:53

Stoke have signed Kurt Zouma on a season-long from Chelsea, who have tied the France international to a new six-year contract.

The 22-year-old centre-half has made 71 appearances for the Blues since joining from St Etienne in 2014, but suffered a serious knee injury in February 2016, halting his progress.

He was restricted to 13 appearances for the first team last season and the arrival of Antonio Rudiger has increased competition at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea said in a statement: " Kurt Zouma has signed a new six-year contract and will spend the 2017/18 season on loan at Stoke City."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.