 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte named Premier League manager of the year by LMA

22 May 2017 11:09

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been named Premier League manager of the year by the League Managers Association at their 25th annual awards dinner on Monday night.

The Italian led the Blues, who finished 10th last campaign, to the Premier League title and this weekend's FA Cup final during his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea claimed a Premier League-record 30 victories under the stewardship of Conte, including 13 in a row from October 1, to finish seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham.

Chris Hughton was named Championship manager of the year after guiding Brighton to the Premier League.

The 58-year-old ensured the Seagulls responded to last season's disappointment, when they lost in the play-offs to Sheffield Wednesday, by securing automatic promotion alongside his former club Newcastle.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder won the League One manager of the year award.

The 49-year-old, having led Northampton into League One before arriving at Bramall Lane, took his hometown Blades back to the Championship with 100 points in his first season at the helm.

Paul Cook collected the League Two manager of the year prize following Portsmouth's title win.

Source: PA

