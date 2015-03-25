 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Chelsea battle with Liverpool for Saints star

26 June 2017 06:31
Liverpool's long-running attempts to sign Virgil Van Dijk may now be scuppered, after it was revealed that Chelsea are preparing a £60m bid for the Southampton defender.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is still believed to want to play for Jurgen Klopp's Reds, but after tapping up complaints from Southampton, its far from a done deal.

Source: DSG

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.