Chelsea 4-2 Watford - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Michy Batshuayi bags a brace as Chelsea hit back to beat WatfordMichy Batshuayi came off the bench to score twice as Chelsea fought back from behind to win a six-goal thriller against Watford.Chelsea were on the back foot for much of this contest at Stamford Bridge but two goals from Batshuayi, either side of an 87th-minute header from Cesar Azpilicueta, snatched the champions a much-needed 4-2 victory.For a while, Chelsea looked on course for a third straight Premier League loss when Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra's goals put Watford 2-1 up before Batshuayi and then Azpilicueta instigated the turnaround. Batshuayi added his second in stoppage time.Chelsea also had the officials to thank after Pedro's opener, a superb long-range strike, came from a corner that should not have been given.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker