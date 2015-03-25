 
Cheick Tiote's body to be flown home this week

11 June 2017 04:24

Cheick Tiote's body will be flown back to the Ivory Coast this week after current and former team-mates gather for a memorial service.

Press Association Sport understands a service will take place in Beijing on Tuesday at which international colleagues Papiss Cisse and Gervinho, who are currently playing their football in China, will be in attendance.

Tiote's body will then be taken back to his native country on Wednesday ahead of a private funeral service.

Members of the 30-year-old Beijing Enterprises player's family, as well as his agent Emanuele Palladino, flew out to China following the shock announcement of his death on Monday after he had collapsed while training.

However, it is understood they are still awaiting official confirmation of the cause of the former Anderlecht, FC Twente and Newcastle midfielder's death.

The news sent shock-waves around the football world and prompted a tide of tributes, most notably from former managers Steve McClaren and Alan Pardew.

Source: PA

