Charlton V Wigan at The Valley : Match Preview

Duo remain absent as Charlton take on WiganCharlton boss Karl Robinson has no fresh injury concerns for the clash with Wigan but has offered an update on the club's long-term absentees.Mark Marshall and Harry Lennon are not expected to be back in action before the end of October.Winger Marshall, who arrived at the club over the summer from Bradford, suffered a knee injury in pre-season, while defender Lennon has been troubled by a host of niggling problems.Karlan Ahearne-Grant is expected to be back in contention against Latics after a muscular injury, while Jason Pearce should be fit to face his former club despite concern over his knee when he went down under challenge late on in the win at Southend on Saturday.Ryan Colclough will be the latest Wigan player to begin a suspension.The forward was dismissed following the final whistle for something he said to referee Mark Heywood after the 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury and will serve a two-game ban.Latics have now had three players sent off this term already and defender Chey Dunkley still has two games left on his own ban.Boss Paul Cook hinted there would be changes following his team's first defeat of the season but Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) and defender Craig Morgan (hip) remain out.

Source: PAR

