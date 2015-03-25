 
Charlton V Southend at The Valley : Match Preview

07 September 2017 03:47
Jay Dasilva and Josh Magennis available for Charlton after international duty

Charlton are expected to recall both Jay Dasilva and Josh Magennis following their returns from international duty.

Those changes are likely to come despite last week's 4-3 win at Oldham.

Manager Karl Robinson could drop Johnnie Jackson and Karlan Ahearne-Grant to accommodate the left-back and striker.

Ben Reeves is a doubt, owing to a lack of match fitness, while Lewis Page, Harry Lennon and Mark Marshall remain long-term absentees.

Southend are expected to have left-back Stephen Hendrie fit after he was forced off during last weekend's goalless draw against Rochdale with an ankle injury suffered following a heavy challenge from Ian Henderson.

Defenders John White (groin) and Anton Ferdinand (hamstring) have both returned to light training so could be involved at The Valley, while right-back Jason Demetriou is available again following international duty with Cyprus.

Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is closing in on a return following his hamstring problem.

Centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) and Michael Turner (hamstring) continue their recovery, while defender Ben Coker sustained a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

