Charlton V Southend at The Valley : Match Preview

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Jay Dasilva and Josh Magennis available for Charlton after international dutyCharlton are expected to recall both Jay Dasilva and Josh Magennis following their returns from international duty.Those changes are likely to come despite last week's 4-3 win at Oldham.Manager Karl Robinson could drop Johnnie Jackson and Karlan Ahearne-Grant to accommodate the left-back and striker.Ben Reeves is a doubt, owing to a lack of match fitness, while Lewis Page, Harry Lennon and Mark Marshall remain long-term absentees.Southend are expected to have left-back Stephen Hendrie fit after he was forced off during last weekend's goalless draw against Rochdale with an ankle injury suffered following a heavy challenge from Ian Henderson.Defenders John White (groin) and Anton Ferdinand (hamstring) have both returned to light training so could be involved at The Valley, while right-back Jason Demetriou is available again following international duty with Cyprus.Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is closing in on a return following his hamstring problem.Centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) and Michael Turner (hamstring) continue their recovery, while defender Ben Coker sustained a broken leg during pre-season.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker