Charlton V Southend at The Valley : Match Preview

Charlton are expected to recall both Jay Dasilva and Josh Magennis following their returns from international duty.
Those changes are likely to come despite last week's 4-3 win at Oldham.
Manager Karl Robinson could drop Johnnie Jackson and Karlan Ahearne-Grant to accommodate the left-back and striker.
Ben Reeves is a doubt, owing to a lack of match fitness, while Lewis Page, Harry Lennon and Mark Marshall remain long-term absentees.
Southend are expected to have left-back Stephen Hendrie fit after he was forced off during last weekend's goalless draw against Rochdale with an ankle injury suffered following a heavy challenge from Ian Henderson.
Defenders John White (groin) and Anton Ferdinand (hamstring) have both returned to light training so could be involved at The Valley, while right-back Jason Demetriou is available again following international duty with Cyprus.
Midfielder Anthony Wordsworth is closing in on a return following his hamstring problem.
Centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) and Michael Turner (hamstring) continue their recovery, while defender Ben Coker sustained a broken leg during pre-season.
Source: PAR