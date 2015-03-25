 
Charlton V Portsmouth at The Valley : Match Preview

08 December 2017 01:25
Charlton welcome back Reeves, Clarke, Lennon and Pearce for Portsmouth clash

Charlton are boosted by the return of four players for Portsmouth's visit.

Ben Reeves (hamstring), Billy Clarke (calf), Harry Lennon (groin) and Jason Pearce (knee) are all back in contention.

Tarique Fosu (hamstring) and Patrick Bauer (foot) are still in the treatment room, though.

Boss Karl Robinson says he will make 10 changes from the side that beat Swansea Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

Captain Brett Pitman is on course to return from injury when Portsmouth travel to south London.

Pitman has been sidelined for the last three games due to a hamstring problem, but Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has delivered an upbeat fitness bulletin and said that his skipper had trained this week.

But while Pitman prepares to feature, Jackett has concerns over four other players, with every chance they could all be sidelined.

Ben Close (thigh), Kai Naismith (knee), Oli Hawkins (hamstring) and Dion Donohue (back) are facing fitness fights, with Jackett set to make some late decisions.

Source: PAR

