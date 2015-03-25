Charlton V Peterborough at The Valley : Match Preview

Charlton will again be without midfielder Ben Reeves because of a hamstring problem for the visit of Peterborough.
Tariqe Fosu also continues his recovery from a quad muscle injury.
Forward Billy Clarke has missed the past three matches with a calf problem.
Defender Jason Pearce (knee), centre-back Harry Lennon (groin) and Lewis Page (ankle) continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.
Peterborough will have midfielder Gwion Edwards available again for the trip to The Valley.
The Wales Under-21 winger was forced to miss Saturday's defeat at Rochdale as he served a one-match suspension.
Forward Junior Morias has stepped up his recovery from a thigh problem.
Defender Liam Shephard has been out for eight matches after being sidelined by a groin injury.
