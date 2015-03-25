Charlton V Peterborough at The Valley : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Ben Reeves missing for Charlton against PeterboroughCharlton will again be without midfielder Ben Reeves because of a hamstring problem for the visit of Peterborough.Tariqe Fosu also continues his recovery from a quad muscle injury.Forward Billy Clarke has missed the past three matches with a calf problem.Defender Jason Pearce (knee), centre-back Harry Lennon (groin) and Lewis Page (ankle) continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.Peterborough will have midfielder Gwion Edwards available again for the trip to The Valley.The Wales Under-21 winger was forced to miss Saturday's defeat at Rochdale as he served a one-match suspension.Forward Junior Morias has stepped up his recovery from a thigh problem.Defender Liam Shephard has been out for eight matches after being sidelined by a groin injury.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker