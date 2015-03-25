Charlton V Northampton at The Valley : Match Preview

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Charlton lacking attacking options for Northampton clashCharlton are short of options up front when they host Northampton.The Addicks remain without the suspended Lee Novak, who was sent off in the opening-day win against Bristol Rovers.Tony Watt this week left for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Josh Magennis is yet to appear this season.Recent signing Ben Reeves also remains short of match fitness, while Mark Marshall is a long-term absentee.Northampton will have defender Leon Barnett available again following a one-match suspension.Midfielder Daniel Powell missed the home defeat by Fleetwood because of a hamstring problem.Shaun McWilliams has been nursing an ankle injury and defender Brendan Moloney a hamstring issue, but both came off the bench for the closing stages.Midfielders John-Joe O'Toole (groin) and Sam Foley and forward Sam Hoskins (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation, though new goalkeeper signing Luke Coddington should be added to the squad.

