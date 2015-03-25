Charlton V Northampton at The Valley : Match Preview

Charlton are short of options up front when they host Northampton.
The Addicks remain without the suspended Lee Novak, who was sent off in the opening-day win against Bristol Rovers.
Tony Watt this week left for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Josh Magennis is yet to appear this season.
Recent signing Ben Reeves also remains short of match fitness, while Mark Marshall is a long-term absentee.
Northampton will have defender Leon Barnett available again following a one-match suspension.
Midfielder Daniel Powell missed the home defeat by Fleetwood because of a hamstring problem.
Shaun McWilliams has been nursing an ankle injury and defender Brendan Moloney a hamstring issue, but both came off the bench for the closing stages.
Midfielders John-Joe O'Toole (groin) and Sam Foley and forward Sam Hoskins (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation, though new goalkeeper signing Luke Coddington should be added to the squad.
Source: PAR