 
  1. Football
  2. Charlton Athletic

Charlton V Northampton at The Valley : Match Preview

18 August 2017 10:37
Charlton lacking attacking options for Northampton clash

Charlton are short of options up front when they host Northampton.

The Addicks remain without the suspended Lee Novak, who was sent off in the opening-day win against Bristol Rovers.

Tony Watt this week left for Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Josh Magennis is yet to appear this season.

Recent signing Ben Reeves also remains short of match fitness, while Mark Marshall is a long-term absentee.

Northampton will have defender Leon Barnett available again following a one-match suspension.

Midfielder Daniel Powell missed the home defeat by Fleetwood because of a hamstring problem.

Shaun McWilliams has been nursing an ankle injury and defender Brendan Moloney a hamstring issue, but both came off the bench for the closing stages.

Midfielders John-Joe O'Toole (groin) and Sam Foley and forward Sam Hoskins (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation, though new goalkeeper signing Luke Coddington should be added to the squad.

Source: PAR

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.