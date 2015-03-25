 
  1. Football
  2. Charlton Athletic

Charlton V Milton Keynes Dons at The Valley : Match Preview

16 November 2017 09:08
Charlton sweating on Tariqe Tosu for MK Dons clash

Charlton's Tariqe Tosu faces a late fitness test before manager Karl Robinson selects his starting XI for the visit of MK Dons.

The winger suffered a calf injury during their Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Portsmouth but could yet be passed fit.



Harry Lennon and Lewis Page, both owing to groin injuries, remain long-term absentees.

The game sees Robinson come up against his former club, where he managed for six years.

MK Dons are without Ouss Cisse after the midfielder had surgery which will keep him out until next year.

The 26-year-old has not played since the 4-4 draw with Oldham in October and has not gone under the knife to fix the problem.

Striker Osman Sow has started the road to recovery after a foot injury having already been out for a month.

He had the protective boot removed this week and will begin running with an aim to return to the squad before the end of December.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as