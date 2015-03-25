Charlton V Milton Keynes Dons at The Valley : Match Preview

Charlton sweating on Tariqe Tosu for MK Dons clashCharlton's Tariqe Tosu faces a late fitness test before manager Karl Robinson selects his starting XI for the visit of MK Dons.The winger suffered a calf injury during their Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Portsmouth but could yet be passed fit.Harry Lennon and Lewis Page, both owing to groin injuries, remain long-term absentees.The game sees Robinson come up against his former club, where he managed for six years.MK Dons are without Ouss Cisse after the midfielder had surgery which will keep him out until next year.The 26-year-old has not played since the 4-4 draw with Oldham in October and has not gone under the knife to fix the problem.Striker Osman Sow has started the road to recovery after a foot injury having already been out for a month.He had the protective boot removed this week and will begin running with an aim to return to the squad before the end of December.

Source: PAR

